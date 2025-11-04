WAR ON GAZA
Hamas hands over remains of another Israeli captive via ICRC
Hamas credited the recent entry of heavy engineering equipment, along with the group’s crews and ICRC teams, for speeding up the recovery of the bodies.
Hamas says the body was found during searches inside the “yellow line". / AA
November 4, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, has handed over the remains of another Israeli captive to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza under a ceasefire deal with Israel.

The Israeli army confirmed on Tuesday that the body of a captive was handed over to the ICRC.

Earlier, Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a brief statement that the transfer will take place at 1800 GMT.

Hamas said the body was found during searches inside the “yellow line” east of the Shujaiya neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City.

The “yellow line” is the first withdrawal line outlined in the initial phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which took effect on October 10.

It separates areas still under Israeli military occupation in the east from those where Palestinians are permitted to move in the west.

Hamas credited the recent entry of heavy engineering equipment, along with the group’s crews and Red Cross teams, for speeding up the recovery of the bodies.

Hamas has released 20 Israeli captives alive and returned the remains of 19 out of 28 deceased captives, most of them Israelis, under the ceasefire deal, according to the group.

Israel, however, previously claimed that one of the bodies received did not match any of its missing captives.

Israel has tied the start of negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire to the handover of all the hostage remains.

Hamas says the process requires time due to the massive destruction in Gaza.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

For every captive body, Israel is to hand over the remains of 15 Palestinians.

SOURCE:AA
