WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Hamas calls on free people of the world to protest against renewed Israeli aggression
Hamas urges mediators to hold Israel accountable for violating the agreement and calls on the UN Security Council to convene urgently to enforce a halt to Israel’s brutal attacks.
Hamas calls on free people of the world to protest against renewed Israeli aggression
A view of destruction as the Palestinians lost their houses at the Nuseirat Refugee Camp after an Israeli attack, breaking the ceasefire on March 18, 2025. / AA
March 18, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called on Arab, Islamic nations and the free people around the world to take to the streets in protest against Israel’s renewed genocidal war on the people in Gaza.

In a statement released early Tuesday, Hamas condemned Israel's large-scale attacks on Gaza, which have resulted in the deaths of more than 350 people, mostly women and children.

Hamas accused Israeli PM and his government of resuming a campaign of genocide against unarmed civilians by reneging on the ceasefire agreement that had been in effect since January 19.

"Netanyahu and his extremist government are overturning the ceasefire agreement and resuming aggression and genocide against defenseless civilians in Gaza, exposing prisoners in Gaza to an unknown fate," the statement said.

Recommended

Hamas held Netanyahu and his government "fully responsible for the consequences of this treacherous aggression on Gaza and its civilians, who are facing a brutal war and systematic starvation since Israel closed crossings to humanitarian aid on March 2."

The group urged mediators to hold Israel accountable for violating the agreement and called on the United Nations and the UN Security Council to convene urgently to enforce a halt to Israel’s attacks.

RelatedTRT Global - In pictures: Gaza babies among hundreds killed in Israeli air strikes

Explore
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack