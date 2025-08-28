The European Union on Thursday summoned Russia’s envoy in Brussels following a massive overnight Russian attack on Kiev that severely damaged the EU’s diplomatic mission in the Ukrainian capital.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas condemned the strike as an unacceptable breach, stating on X, “No diplomatic mission should ever be a target. In response, we are summoning the Russian envoy in Brussels".
The attack, which killed at least 14 civilians, including children, also hit residential areas and other civilian infrastructure, drawing sharp condemnation from EU leaders and Western allies.
The Kiev City Prosecutor’s Office reported that the consequences of the strike were recorded in eight districts of the capital, including Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, Svyatoshynskyi and Desnyanskyi.
Russian officials maintained their strikes targeted military sites, while insisting they remain open to diplomacy amid the ongoing conflict.
Kiev strikes show 'Kremlin will stop at nothing': EU chief
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen vowed on Thursday to maintain "maximum pressure" on Russia after the latest attack on Kiev.
The drone and missile assault "shows that the Kremlin will stop at nothing to terrorise Ukraine, blindly killing civilians, men, women and children, and even targeting the European Union," the European Commission president told reporters in Brussels.
French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, accused Russia of showing "terror and barbarism".
In a message on X, Macron said: "629 missiles and drones in a single night over Ukraine: this is Russia's idea of peace." He accused Moscow of "deliberately" targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure.
Putin 'sabotaging hopes of peace', UK PM says
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "sabotaging" any hopes of peace.
"Putin is killing children and civilians, and sabotaging hopes of peace. This bloodshed must end," Starmer said in a post on X after the late-night attack.
The British Council's office in the Ukrainian capital was also badly damaged.
Russia says 'still interested' in peace
Russia insisted it was "still interested" in diplomacy but would continue to launch strikes on Ukraine.
“The Russian armed forces are fulfilling their tasks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a question by AFP. “They continue to strike military and military-adjacent infrastructure facilities.”
"At the same time, Russia remains interested in continuing the negotiation process. The aim is to achieve our goals through political and diplomatic means," he added.
Moscow claimed it had targeted military sites using hypersonic missiles.
"Overnight, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a group strike ... against military-industrial complex enterprises and military airbases in Ukraine," the Russian defence ministry said on social media.
The Kremlin says Russia does not deliberately target civilians and only targets military or military-related facilities.
The Defence Ministry also said its forces had taken control of the settlement of Nelipivka in eastern Ukraine and had struck a Ukrainian reconnaissance ship.
Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report.
‘Can’t remain without consequences’: Germany
Germany, too, strongly condemned the latest Russian airstrikes on Kiev and suggested tougher European sanctions against Moscow might follow.
"Russia has once again attacked and bombed Kiev, civilians have died, children have died, and the EU representation has also been attacked," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said during a press conference in Tallinn, Estonia.
"This cannot remain without consequences. We will discuss these consequences at the upcoming informal meeting of European foreign ministers in Copenhagen," he said, referring to the gathering scheduled for Friday and Saturday in the Danish capital.
European Council President Antonio Costa said the EU's diplomatic mission was damaged in a "deliberate Russian strike" and vowed that Europeans "will not be intimidated" by this attack.
More condemnations from EU leaders
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola also voiced concern for EU staff targeted in the assault.
“The staff at the @EUDelegationUA are the EU's voice on the ground in Ukraine. Last night, their offices became a target of another indiscriminate Russian attack during this senseless aggression. My thoughts are with all our team in Kiev and with the brave people of Ukraine who deserve to live in peace,” she said.
EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos denounced the strikes as “a clear sign that Russia rejects peace and chooses terror.”
She stressed the EU’s solidarity with the delegation staff and Ukrainian civilians enduring the war.
Belgium’s Foreign Minister noted that not only the EU delegation but also the British Council’s building was hit.
“Russia shows, once more, that it has no genuine will for peace. It chooses terror, destruction, and lies over dialogue. Belgium stands in full solidarity. We will not be silent. Ukraine will not stand alone,” he wrote on X.
Norway’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack in a statement on X.
“Russia has once again brutally shelled Kiev with missiles and drones. Ukraine's brave civilian population is suffering from Russia's illegal aggression. We urge Russia to end its war immediately. Our response is even stronger support for Ukraine,” it said.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski also condemned the strikes, confirming Poland’s embassy staff were safe.
"Putin’s rockets killed Ukrainian civilians tonight and damaged the EU Delegation building. In our embassy, everyone is safe and sound. This is how Russia fights for peace," he said.
Russia, Ukraine continue to trade claims
Both Russia and Ukraine reported large-scale overnight drone and missile attacks, with Moscow saying its forces downed 102 Ukrainian drones, while Kiev claimed to have neutralised nearly 600 incoming air targets.
Russia’s Defence Ministry said air defence systems destroyed 102 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones between late Wednesday and early Thursday over several regions, including Rostov, Samara, Krasnodar, Volgograd, Voronezh, Saratov, Crimea, the Black Sea, and the Sea of Azov.
Officials said debris from downed drones caused a fire at a locomotive depot in Volgograd, temporarily halting train traffic, and damaged residential property in Rostov, where more than 50 houses were evacuated.
Ukraine’s Air Force, meanwhile, said Russia launched 629 aerial weapons overnight, including Shahed drones, Iskander and Dagger ballistic missiles, and Kh-101 cruise missiles.
Of these, 589 were intercepted or suppressed, according to Kiev, though strikes were reported in 13 locations across the country.
“Air defence forces neutralised 563 Shahed-type drones and simulator UAVs, along with ballistic and cruise missiles,” the Air Force said on Telegram.
The exchange of claims underscores the intensifying drone and missile warfare, with both sides reporting large-scale aerial attacks in recent days amid stalled frontlines.