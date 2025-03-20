The Kremlin has said that the next US-Russia talks could take place on Sunday or early next week, as Washington is also due to hold talks with Kiev in the coming days.

"It may not be Sunday itself; the nuances are being agreed upon. It could be the start, the very start, of next week," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The spokesman also accused European countries of planning to "militarise" themselves rather than seeking peace, as military chiefs gathered in the United Kingdom to discuss Ukraine’s defence.

"For the most part, the signals from Brussels and European capitals concern plans to militarise Europe," Peskov said.

"Europe has embarked on a militarisation of itself and has turned into somewhat of a war party," he added.

Europe to support Ukraine’s defence

Separately, on the way to a European Union leaders' summit, outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Europe must continue to strongly support Ukraine, regardless of any talks between Washington and Moscow, to ensure Kiev is in a position of strength and that any ceasefire is sustained.