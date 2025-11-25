Heavy rains caused a partial collapse of a separation wall built by Israel in the southern occupied West Bank of Palestine on Tuesday, witnesses said.

The wall partially collapsed due to the rains that caused flash floods south of Hebron, they told Anadolu.

A video clip showed a complete destruction of a section of the concrete wall.

Tel Aviv began the construction of the separation wall in 2002 to separate the occupied West Bank from Israel.

In 2004, the International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion condemning it and deeming it illegal.