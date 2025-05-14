WORLD
1 min read
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Northern Queensland reports a surge in melioidosis, a soil-borne disease, with 31 fatalities confirmed so far in 2025.
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Bacteria in soil and water cause melioidosis through cuts or inhalation. / AP
May 14, 2025

The death toll in Australia’s Queensland state this year from the soil-borne disease melioidosis climbed to 31 after another person died, local media reported Wednesday.

The latest death was reported in Townsville during the past week, according to ABC News.

Queensland’s Health Department received 221 melioidosis notifications this year, which experts described as a significant outbreak in the state.

Recommended

Most cases were reported from Cairns and Townsville, including a cluster in Townsville's northern suburbs Townsville Public Health Unit director Steven Donohue said that heavy drinkers, the elderly and those with chronic health conditions are the most at risk.

Melioidosis is a rare disease caused by bacteria found in soil and water in northern Australia and Southeast Asia.

The bacteria enters the body through cuts or inhalation, so cases soared after record-breaking flooding this year.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal