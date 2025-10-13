US House Speaker Mike Johnson has warned that the ongoing government shutdown could become the longest in American history, insisting he will not negotiate with Democrats until they agree to reopen the government.

Speaking at the Capitol on the 13th day of the shutdown on Monday, the Republican leader said the standoff showed no signs of ending.

"We’re barreling toward one of the longest shutdowns in American history," said Johnson of Louisiana.

The federal closure has halted normal operations, closed museums and national landmarks, disrupted flights, and left tens of thousands of government employees without pay.

At the centre of the impasse is a dispute over health care policy — specifically the Affordable Care Act subsidies that expire at the end of the year.

Democrats are demanding an extension for the millions of Americans who rely on the subsidies to afford insurance, while Republicans argue the issue can be dealt with later.