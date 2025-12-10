WORLD
2 min read
Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado not to attend Nobel Prize ceremony: Nobel Institute
The opposition leader, in hiding since August, did not travel to Oslo after Caracas warned she would be deemed a fugitive if she left the country.
Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado not to attend Nobel Prize ceremony: Nobel Institute
Attorney General Tarek William Saab said last month that Machado would be considered a “fugitive” if she traveled to Norway. / AP
December 10, 2025

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado did not appear in Oslo on Wednesday to receive her Nobel Peace Prize, the Nobel Institute confirmed, ending days of uncertainty over whether she would attempt the journey despite threats from Caracas.

“She is not coming to the ceremony,” Nobel Institute spokesperson Erik Aasheim told AFP ahead of the event at Oslo’s City Hall. Machado, 58, has been living in hiding since August 2024 and has kept her travel plans secret amid warnings from Venezuelan authorities.

RelatedTRT World - Will Machado show up? Key presser postponed amid questions over Nobel laureate's whereabouts

Barred from traveling to Norway 

Attorney General Tarek William Saab said last month that Machado would be considered a “fugitive” if she traveled to Norway.

RECOMMENDED

Machado has accused President Nicolas Maduro of stealing the July 2024 election after she was barred from running.

While the opposition leader remained in Venezuela, several relatives—including her mother, three sisters, and daughter—were in Oslo for the award ceremony.

The Oslo ceremony coincides with a large US military build-up in the Caribbean in recent weeks and deadly strikes on what Washington says are drug smuggling boats.

Machado has been criticised by some for aligning herself with US President Donald Trump, to whom she has dedicated her Nobel Prize.

Maduro insists that the real goal of the US operations — which Machado has said are justified — is to topple the government and seize Venezuela's oil reserves.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets