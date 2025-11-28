Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo got a sentence of over 11 years in prison on Thursday for conspiracy to rebel in connection with his failed 2022 coup attempt.

The ruling also included a two-year disqualification from holding public office for undermining the constitutional order.

However, the court acquitted Castillo of the charges of abuse of authority and public disturbance.

The Supreme Court simultaneously convicted his former Cabinet ministers, Betssy Chavez and Willy Huerta, along with former advisor Anibal Torres, of the same crime, fulfilling a prosecution request.

Castillo was tried for his actions of December 7, 2022 when he announced the dissolution of Congress and declared a state of emergency.

By dissolving parliament, Castillo was trying to circumvent an imminent vote seeking his removal for "moral incapacity."

On that same day, police arrested him as he departed the Government Palace, reportedly en route to the Mexican Embassy with his family.