EUROPE
2 min read
Italian court reorders extradition of Ukrainian suspect to Germany in Nord Stream sabotage case
Bologna court renews approval for Ukrainian national Serhii Kuznietsov's extradition, months after Italy’s top court annulled an earlier ruling citing flaws in the German arrest warrant.
Italian court reorders extradition of Ukrainian suspect to Germany in Nord Stream sabotage case
Kuznietsov denies sabotaging the Nord Stream pipelines. [File Photo] / Reuters
October 27, 2025

An Italian court once again ruled that a Ukrainian held since August for allegedly sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines could be extradited to Germany, his lawyer said on Monday.

Lawyer Nicola Canestrini said in a statement that his client, Serhii Kuznietsov, would appeal the decision by the court of appeals in Bologna.

A different section of the same court had approved the extradition in September, only for Italy's top court to reject the decision over an issue with the arrest warrant issued by Germany, sending the case back for reexamination.

Kuznietsov has denied being part of a cell accused of placing explosives on the underwater pipelines linking Russia with Europe in September 2022.

In a statement, Canestrini said the proceedings against Kuznietsov were "tainted by serious procedural violations undermining both legality and the fundamental guarantees of due process."

Kuznietsov claims to have been a member of the Ukrainian armed forces and in Ukraine at the time of the incident, a claim his defence team has said would give him "functional immunity" under international law.

RelatedTRT World - Did Ukraine sabotage Nord Stream? Italy's arrest of Ukrainian man reignites question

Terrorism-related offence

RECOMMENDED

The Ukrainian, who is being held in jail in Italy, faces up to 15 years in prison if found guilty in Germany, according to the original extradition judgement.

The pipelines that had shipped Russian gas to Europe for years were damaged by huge blasts a few months after Russia's February 2022 aggression on Ukraine.

German investigations have identified a Ukrainian cell of five men and one woman as the perpetrators of the blasts.

At the time of his arrest, German prosecutors said Kuznietsov had used forged identity documents to charter a yacht, which departed from the German city of Rostock to carry out the attacks.

Italy's Supreme Court, the Court of Cassation, sent the case back to the Bologna court for review earlier this month over an issue with the European arrest warrant issued by Germany.

It found the lower court had wrongly reclassified the alleged crime of sabotage as a terrorism-related offence.

"The Supreme Court hearing is expected to take place within about one month, and Mr Kuznietsov will remain in Italy until that decision is made," lawyer Canestrini said.

RelatedTRT World - Polish court blocks extradition of Ukrainian diver linked to Nord Stream explosions

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders