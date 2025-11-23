Hezbollah has confirmed that its senior commander, Ali Tabatabai, was killed in an Israeli air strike in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Hezbollah mourned Tabatabai as “a key military commander.”

The Israeli army said early on Sunday that it had eliminated Tabatabai in a strike targeting Beirut’s southern suburb.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said that five people were killed and 28 others were wounded in the attack.

The strike took place in Beirut's southern suburbs, a densely populated area, and caused "injuries and significant damage", according to Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he had given the orders for the attack - the latest against a target in Lebanon, despite a year-long ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Reporters at the scene said the strike hit the third and fourth floors of a nine-storey building, with ambulances gathered around it and rescuers inspecting the apartments.

NNA reported three missiles were fired at the building in the Haret Hreik area, damaging vehicles and other nearby structures.