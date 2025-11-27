TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Pope Leo XIV arrives in Türkiye on his first foreign visit, emphasising global peace
The Pope is scheduled to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, visit major cities and attend religious ceremonies.
Pope Leo XIV arrives in Türkiye on his first foreign visit, emphasising global peace
Pope Leo XIV speaks with journalists on the plane as the Vatican head begins his first overseas visit to Ankara, Türkiye. / AA
November 27, 2025

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Türkiye on Thursday for his first official trip abroad at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and emphasised upon his arrival the importance of global peace and expressed hope that his trip would underline its significance for the world.

The pontiff was welcomed at the airport in capital Ankara by Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and other officials.

Accompanying the pope are Vatican officials, including Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

Departing on a special aircraft provided by Italian carrier ITA Airways and emblazoned with the papal emblem, the pope greeted more than 70 journalists from various media outlets who were covering the journey.

He said he was very pleased to undertake the trip, noting that he had eagerly anticipated it due to its significance for all Christians and the wider world.

Referring to his upcoming engagements in Türkiye and Lebanon, the pope reiterated his intention to stress the importance of peace for everyone in the world.

He also called on all people to unite in pursuing peace, noting that despite differences in religion and beliefs, humanity is fundamentally connected, and he hopes to contribute to efforts promoting peace and global unity.

RelatedTRT World - Pope visits Türkiye to mark First Council of Nicaea’s 1,700th anniversary. Why is it so important?

The visit began with a solemn tribute to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the Turkish Republic.

RECOMMENDED

The pope is scheduled to be officially welcomed at the Presidential Complex, where he and the Turkish president will discuss Türkiye-Vatican relations and other pressing regional and global issues, including the situation in Palestine.

The two are also expected to hold a news conference at Cihannuma Hall in Türkiye’s Presidential National Library in Ankara, the world’s third-largest library.

On Friday, the pope will meet with Christian clerics at St Esprit Cathedral in Istanbul, visit the French Poorhouse Nursing Home, and travel by helicopter to Iznik for a religious service.

Saturday will see the pope visiting Sultanahmet Mosque and the Mor Ephrem Syriac Orthodox Church, where he will meet with the Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomeos. The day will conclude with a service at Volkswagen Arena.

The visit will wrap up with a final service at the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral and a return to the Fener Greek Patriarchate to commemorate its founding anniversary.

The pope will be in Türkiye from November 27 to 30, visiting Ankara, Istanbul and Iznik.

RelatedTRT World - Who is Pope Leo XIV?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance