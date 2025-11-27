Pope Leo XIV arrived in Türkiye on Thursday for his first official trip abroad at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and emphasised upon his arrival the importance of global peace and expressed hope that his trip would underline its significance for the world.



The pontiff was welcomed at the airport in capital Ankara by Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and other officials.

Accompanying the pope are Vatican officials, including Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

Departing on a special aircraft provided by Italian carrier ITA Airways and emblazoned with the papal emblem, the pope greeted more than 70 journalists from various media outlets who were covering the journey.

He said he was very pleased to undertake the trip, noting that he had eagerly anticipated it due to its significance for all Christians and the wider world.

Referring to his upcoming engagements in Türkiye and Lebanon, the pope reiterated his intention to stress the importance of peace for everyone in the world.

He also called on all people to unite in pursuing peace, noting that despite differences in religion and beliefs, humanity is fundamentally connected, and he hopes to contribute to efforts promoting peace and global unity.

The visit began with a solemn tribute to Mustafa Kemal Ataturk at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the Turkish Republic.