When Pope Leo XIV arrives in Türkiye on November 27 to commemorate the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea, he will not merely be retracing an ancient route of Christian history.

His visit stands at the intersection of theology, memory, diplomacy, and identity—an acknowledgement that the foundations of Christianity as we know it today were laid not in the West, but in the towns, valleys, and cities of Anatolia.

The Pope’s journey, which includes meetings with Turkish leaders in Ankara and a major liturgical ceremony in Iznik (Nicaea), is already being hailed as one of the most symbolic papal trips in decades.

To understand why, one must return to the geography itself. Few regions carry as much weight in early Christian history as Anatolia, a point emphatically underlined by Professor Zafer Duygu of Izmir-based Dokuz Eylul University.

“Christianity’s development in antiquity and late antiquity has a central geography,” he says. “The title Christian was used for the first time in Anatolia. According to the Acts of the Apostles, the term—derived from Christos, meaning Messiah—was first applied in Antioch in the late first century.”

This means the very name of the faith, long before it travelled across continents, was crystallised on the soil of what is now Türkiye.

The Anatolian blessing

Duygu stresses that the earliest Christian communities and churches emerged across this landscape.

“When you look at Paul’s missionary journeys,” he says, “Anatolia holds a central role.” In the Book of Revelation, the seven churches—Ephesus, Smyrna, Pergamon, Thyatira, Sardis, Philadelphia, and Laodicea—are all located in western Anatolia. “These were considered the most significant communities of antiquity.”

The region also produced some of the Church’s most influential early martyrs and theologians. “Ignatius of Antioch, Polycarp of Smyrna—these are the earliest martyrs and key figures in shaping Christian theology.”

Across Cappadocia, Phrygia, Bithynia, and the Aegean coast, Christian thought bloomed. The Cappadocian Fathers—Basil the Great, Gregory of Nazianzus, and Gregory of Nyssa—laid the intellectual foundations of the doctrine of the Trinity.

Entire movements arose here, both orthodox and other sects that were pushed out by mainstream Christianty, from Marcion in Sinope to Montanus in Phrygia.

“There are so many clergy we could list,” Duygu says, “we could give more and more examples. Saints, martyrs, theologians—the overwhelming majority emerged from Anatolia.”

This is not a regional exaggeration. The first great councils of the Christian world—gatherings that still bind nearly all major Christian traditions today—were held in Anatolia.

Between 325 and 553, Nicaea, Constantinople, Ephesus, Chalcedon and other regions hosted the deliberations that shaped global Christian orthodoxy.