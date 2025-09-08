Police in Kathmandu opened fire on anti-government protesters, killing at least 14 and injuring dozens more, Nepal's state-run television reported.

Authorities imposed a curfew in the capital Kathmandu in the wake of the deadly protests.

The casualties were reported after police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse young protesters who tried to break into parliament during a protest on Monday against a social media shutdown and alleged government corruption, state TV said.

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Nepal's capital on Monday to vent their anger against a decision by authorities to block most social media platforms including Facebook, X and YouTube, saying that the companies had failed to register and submit to government oversight.

Protesters pushed through barbed wires and forced riot police to retreat as they surrounded the Parliament building.

Police fired tear gas and water cannon, but were outnumbered and sought safety inside the Parliament complex.

The situation remained tense and the government announced a curfew for Monday around Parliament, the government secretariat, the presidential house and key parts of the city.

“Stop the ban on social media, stop corruption, not social media,” the crowds chanted, waving the red and blue national flags.

Seven protesters brought to the National Trauma Centre died, while another 10 were in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head and chest, local English daily Kathmandu Post quoted hospital official Dr Dipendra Pandey as saying.

More than 20 others were receiving treatment.

Three protesters died at Everest Hospital, where more than 50 others are receiving treatment, with four in critical condition, as per Anadolu.

Another four were brought dead to different hospitals as the identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.