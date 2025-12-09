WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Nearly 200 illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy police protection
Jerusalem governorate says illegal settlers performed rituals near Dome of the Rock as hundreds of foreign tourists were also escorted through Israeli-controlled gates.
Nearly 200 illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy police protection
Jerusalem groups report provocative settler tours inside the compound, with police blocking Palestinian worshippers from accessing the site [File] / AP
December 9, 2025

Nearly 200 illegal Israeli settlers have stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem under the protection of Israeli police, the Jerusalem Governorate said.

In a statement, it said 182 settlers forced their way into the sacred site during the morning and evening incursions, performing Talmudic rituals near the Dome of the Rock.

It added that 778 foreign tourists entered the mosque complex through a gate operated by Israeli authorities.

According to official figures, 4,266 illegal settlers and about 15,000 foreign tourists accessed the compound during November.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the city in 1980, a move rejected by the international community.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Israeli far-right minister leads mass settler incursion at Al-Aqsa Mosque under police guard

A recurring Israeli policy

Al-Aqsa Mosque has long witnessed repeated incursions by Israeli settlers under the protection of occupation forces, often carried out through the Moroccan Gate, which has been controlled by Israeli police since 1967.

Jerusalem institutions say these incursions — involving provocative tours and the performance of Talmudic rituals — are part of attempts to impose a temporal and spatial division at the Mosque.

The Islamic Waqf maintains that the entire 144-dunum compound is an exclusively Muslim place of worship.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets