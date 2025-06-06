The Israeli army is facing growing logistical and mechanical challenges amid the prolonged war in Gaza, with mounting technical failures affecting its tanks, armoured vehicles, and weapons, according to Israeli media reports.

The daily Maariv quoted soldiers, company and battalion commanders, and senior officers as saying that military units deployed in Gaza are increasingly hampered by worn-out equipment and a lack of spare parts.

"The 7th Armoured Brigade reported Thursday serious difficulties in securing tank spare parts," Maariv reported on Friday. "Key components like engines, tracks, and control systems are being depleted from the army’s stocks, while other parts are simply unavailable."

A senior officer from the brigade, who was not named, told the daily: “We have been in a state of war for nearly two years in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, and now again in Gaza. The vehicles are deteriorating rapidly, constantly moving from one mission to another.”

“No one was prepared for the possibility of such a long war. Every component has a lifespan, and we are reaching those limits,” he added.

The issue, Maariv noted, is not isolated to the 7th Brigade but affects all regular army units, including armoured, artillery, and infantry divisions.

The daily cited a recent incident in which a technical failure in a tank cannon belonging to the Givati Brigade triggered a chain of events.

"The gun overheated and ignited a fire in a neighbourhood in Jabalia, northern Gaza. A fire truck was dispatched to extinguish the flames,” the report said.