The United Kingdom and Qatar announced $11.2 million in joint funding on Sunday to support more than 647,000 Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar — the world’s largest refugee settlement.

According to a statement from the British High Commission in Dhaka, the initiative will provide Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to vulnerable refugee families, aiming to improve daily living conditions and curb environmental damage caused by the reliance on firewood in and around the camps.