UK, Qatar unveil $11.2M aid package for Rohingya as funding crisis deepens
The new joint initiative will supply LPG to vulnerable households in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar, where more than a million Rohingya refugees face shrinking aid and no progress on repatriation.
Bangladesh currently shelters over 1.3 million Rohingya, most of whom fled Myanmar’s military crackdown in 2017. / AP
December 8, 2025

The United Kingdom and Qatar announced $11.2 million in joint funding on Sunday to support more than 647,000 Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar — the world’s largest refugee settlement.

According to a statement from the British High Commission in Dhaka, the initiative will provide Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to vulnerable refugee families, aiming to improve daily living conditions and curb environmental damage caused by the reliance on firewood in and around the camps.

Bangladesh currently shelters over 1.3 million Rohingya, most of whom fled Myanmar’s military crackdown in 2017. Nearly nine years later, no repatriation has taken place, and humanitarian support is rapidly declining.

The UN World Food Programme warns of a nearly $190 million funding gap in its Rohingya response, including $172 million needed for essential food and nutrition aid. Without urgent contributions, the agency says food rations could face severe disruption beginning April 2026.

