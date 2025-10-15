Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus met on Tuesday in Rome with World Food Programme (WFP) Acting Executive Director Carl Skau, where they reaffirmed their commitment to securing increased funding to support Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh.

Skau called on Yunus at a hotel in the Italian capital, said a statement from Yunus’s office.

In the meeting, he said the Rohingya remain one of the UN agency’s top agenda items as there is an urgent need for funding for Rohingya refugees.

He also reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to mobilising food aid for the 1.3 million Rohingya refugees sheltered in Cox’s Bazar district along Bangladesh’s southeastern coast, most of whom fled a crackdown by Myanmar’s military in 2017.

The two men also discussed the potential for securing funding from new sources, including wealthy nations and multilateral financial institutions.