Who are Rohingya refugees and why are they in Bangladesh?

The Rohingya, a Muslim minority in a primarily Buddhist country, are not officially recognised as an ethnic group or as citizens of Myanmar.

They have lived in Myanmar for generations but are viewed as outsiders by the locals who call them "Bengali."

There have even been efforts to stop using the word Rohingya in Myanmar.

The Rohingya use a dialect similar to that spoken in Chittagong in southeast Bangladesh and have been described by the United Nations as the world's most persecuted minority.

Most of the Rohingya live in Myanmar's impoverished western Rakhine state, but are denied basic rights and even face restrictions on movement and work.

Human Rights Watch estimates that between 300,000 to 500,000 Rohingya Muslims — most of them unregistered — have fled Myanmar for Bangladesh since the 1990s.

Close to 65,000 more began arriving in October 2016, escaping what the UN said was the "ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims."

The majority of people who fled to Bangladesh live in "terrible" conditions in refugee camps in Cox's Bazar district, which borders Rakhine state and is home to the country's biggest tourist resort.

The Bangladesh government now wants to move the refugees to a barren island called Thengar Char.

Where is Thengar Char and why is it uninhabitable?

It has been dubbed 'exile island' and Thengar Char certainly fits the bill.

It is flat and featureless, covered by bushes and emerged in the Bay of Bengal around 10 years ago. It is one of several, unstable islands in southeastern Bangladesh that were formed by the build up of sediment. The nearest inhabited island to it is about two hours away.

The 6,000-acre island is completely undeveloped and only accessible during winter. Parts of it are submerged underwater when monsoon rains fall, a local official told AFP on condition of anonymity. Trees were being planted on the island in a bid to shore up land against high tides and flooding, but those efforts were at least a decade away from completion, the official said.

Villagers in the surrounding areas also complain of attacks from pirates who steal boats and kidnap fishermen for ransom.