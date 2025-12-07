The number of Israeli soldiers receiving treatment for psychological disorders has risen sharply since the war in Gaza began two years ago, an Israeli Defence Ministry official said Sunday.

Tamar Shimoni, deputy head of the ministry’s Rehabilitation Department, told Army Radio that the ministry treated about 62,000 psychological cases on the evening of Oct. 7, 2023, and the figure has climbed to roughly 85,000—an increase she described as “unprecedented.”

She said one-third of Israeli soldiers face psychological problems linked to the events of October 7.

Shamoni said a single therapist now handles up to 750 patients, and in some areas even more, making it difficult to reach everyone who needs care quickly.

In November, the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth warned of a “widespread psychological crisis” in Israel, citing rising drug addiction and nearly two million people in need of mental health support, including large numbers of soldiers.

