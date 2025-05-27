AFRICA
2 min read
Sudan’s cholera crisis deepens amid war and infrastructure collapse
Power outages and unsafe water fuel a cholera surge as Sudan's war cripples essential services, leading to a spike in infections.
Sudan’s cholera crisis deepens amid war and infrastructure collapse
Sudan’s Health Ministry has said that the vast majority of the cases — nearly 90 percent — were reported in Khartoum state, where access to clean water and electricity has collapsed. (Photo: Reuters Archive) / Reuters
May 27, 2025

Sudan’s Health Ministry has reported a dramatic surge in cholera cases, with 2,700 new infections and 172 deaths recorded in just one week — the worst spike since the country descended into civil war last year.

The ministry said on Tuesday that the vast majority of the cases — nearly 90 percent — were reported in Khartoum state, where access to clean water and electricity has collapsed due to intensified drone strikes by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). 

These attacks have further destabilised a city already crippled by over a year of fighting with the Sudanese army.

RelatedTRT Global - Civilians in the crosshairs as RSF escalates Sudan war with drone barrage

Water crisis fuels disease spread

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said the strikes targeted three key power stations, knocking them offline and cutting electricity to water treatment plants that serve the capital. 

“Water treatment stations no longer have electricity and cannot provide clean water from the Nile,” MSF’s medical coordinator in Khartoum, Slaymen Ammar, warned. 

Recommended

Residents have been forced to turn to unsafe water sources, accelerating the spread of cholera.

Cholera, an acute diarrhoeal disease caused by ingesting contaminated water or food, is deadly but preventable. Without treatment, it can kill within hours. While the disease is endemic to Sudan, the ongoing conflict has sharply worsened conditions, turning sporadic outbreaks into nationwide health emergencies.

Health system on the brink

The war, now in its third year, has devastated Sudan’s already fragile health infrastructure. 

The World Health Organization warns the system has reached a “breaking point,” while the Sudanese doctors’ union says up to 90 percent of hospitals have shut down at some point due to the conflict — many looted, bombed, or overrun.

Since April 2023, the war between the RSF and the army has killed tens of thousands, displaced more than 13 million people, and triggered what the UN calls the world’s largest hunger and displacement crisis. 

Cholera now adds another deadly layer to the suffering of a population trapped between war and disease.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Egypt, Sudan say Ethiopia's Nile dam represents a 'threat'
Splintered Sudan: Why a parallel government is worse than a deadlocked war
By Emmanuel Oduor
A devastating landslide wipes out a village in Sudan's Darfur, killing over 1,000 people
RSF's Hemetti sworn in as head of parallel government as civilians killed in Kordofan
Why Cameroon can't live down the war France refused to name
By Tugrul Oguzhan Yilmaz
France repatriates three colonial-era skulls to Madagascar
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
Deadly boat accident in northwest Nigeria
Erdogan's visit to Somalia in 2011 was a turning point in country's history: Somali minister
French colonial atrocities in Cameroon: Why Macron's admission is a half truth
By Emmanuel Oduor
Qatar delivers draft peace deal to DR Congo, M23 rebels — report
Sudan paramilitary shells famine-hit Darfur camp, killing dozens
South Sudan 'firmly refutes' talks with Israel on Palestinian resettlement
Macron admits France used 'repressive violence' in Cameroon’s decolonisation war
Malnutrition in Sudan's Al Fasher killed at least 63 in a week: health official
Chad's former PM gets 20 years in prison for inciting violence