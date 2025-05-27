Sudan’s Health Ministry has reported a dramatic surge in cholera cases, with 2,700 new infections and 172 deaths recorded in just one week — the worst spike since the country descended into civil war last year.

The ministry said on Tuesday that the vast majority of the cases — nearly 90 percent — were reported in Khartoum state, where access to clean water and electricity has collapsed due to intensified drone strikes by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

These attacks have further destabilised a city already crippled by over a year of fighting with the Sudanese army.

Water crisis fuels disease spread

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said the strikes targeted three key power stations, knocking them offline and cutting electricity to water treatment plants that serve the capital.

“Water treatment stations no longer have electricity and cannot provide clean water from the Nile,” MSF’s medical coordinator in Khartoum, Slaymen Ammar, warned.