South Korean prosecutors have indicted former president Yoon Suk-yeol on new charges of aiding the enemy, alleging that he ordered drone flights over North Korea to strengthen his effort to declare martial law.

Prosecutor Park Ji-young told reporters on Monday that the special counsel team had "filed charges of benefiting the enemy in general and of abuse of power" against the former president.

Yoon and others "conspired to create conditions that would allow the declaration of emergency martial law, thereby increasing the risk of inter-Korean armed confrontation and harming public military interests," said Park.

She added that compelling evidence had been found in a memo written by Yoon's former counter-intelligence commander in October last year, which pushed to "create an unstable situation or seize an arising opportunity".

The memo said the military should target places "that must make them (the North) lose face so that a response is inevitable, such as Pyongyang" or the major coastal city of Wonsan.

Related TRT World - Former South Korean president Yoon skips third straight hearing in martial law trial

Pretext for declaring military rule