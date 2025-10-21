ASIA PACIFIC
Former South Korean president Yoon skips third straight hearing in martial law trial
Yoon faces multiple charges, including insurrection and abuse of power, over his 2024 martial law declaration.
Yeol also stands trial separately on insurrection charges, accused of leading a coup attempt through his martial law declaration on December 3, 2024. / Reuters
October 21, 2025

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol failed to appear for the third consecutive hearing in his ongoing martial law-related trial on Tuesday, local media reported.

The Seoul Central District Court proceeded with the hearing in Yoon’s absence, Yonhap News Agency said. His lawyers cited health reasons for his continued nonattendance — the same reason given for his absence from last Friday’s session.

Yoon faces allegations that he violated the rights of Cabinet members during the declaration of martial law in December 2024, altered official documents and obstructed investigators seeking his detention the following month.

Insurrection charges

He is also standing trial separately on insurrection charges, accused of leading a coup attempt through his martial law declaration on December 3, 2024. 

Yoon has not appeared in court since July, when he was arrested for a second time, citing deteriorating health.

Monday marked his 15th consecutive absence from that trial.

The former conservative leader, once known for his hardline stance on security and corruption, has denied any wrongdoing and claims the charges are politically motivated.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
