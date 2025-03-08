South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol left a detention centre in Seoul on Saturday after prosecutors decided not to appeal a court decision to cancel the arrest warrant of the impeached leader.

Yoon remains suspended from his duties and under insurrection charges over his short-lived martial law imposition on December 3.

The criminal case is separate from his impeachment trial, in which the Constitutional Court is expected to decide in the coming days whether to reinstate him or remove him from office.

The Seoul Central District Court cancelled Yoon's arrest warrant on Friday, citing the timing of his indictment and "questions about the legality" of the investigation process.