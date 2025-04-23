The International Monetary Fund has said that United States President Donald Trump's tariff plans have increased the risks to public finances, warning countries to get their spending plans under control and prepare for "sharper" trade-offs.

Over the past six months, "global economic prospects have significantly deteriorated, and risks to the economic output are elevated and tilted to the downside", Vitor Gaspar, the head of the IMF's Fiscal Affairs department, told reporters on Wednesday at the launch of the Fund's Fiscal Monitor report.

The US president's on-again, off-again introduction of levies against top trading partners has sent market volatility soaring and unnerved investors attempting to chart a path through the increased uncertainty.

The forecast for public finances was published as part of the Fund and the World Bank's Spring Meetings of global financial leaders, currently underway in Washington.

Under its new projections, which incorporate some but not all of the recently announced tariffs, the IMF now expects global general government debt to rise to more than 95 percent of economic output this year, and to approach 100 percent of GDP by 2030.

In the forecasts, the IMF expects public debt to rise by about the same amount as the combined increases seen in 2023 and 2024, Gaspar told AFP in an interview ahead of the report's publication.

"There is a pronounced trend in public debt around the world," he said.

'Heightened uncertainty'

The IMF warned in its report that the "heightened uncertainty" about tariffs and economic policy, combined with rising bond yields in major economies, widening spreads in emerging markets, foreign aid cuts, and increased defence spending in Europe, had all complicated the global debt outlook.

"Fiscal policy now faces a sharper trade-off between reducing debt, building buffers against uncertainties and accommodating spending pressures, all amidst weaker growth prospects, higher financing costs, and heightened risks," it added.

While public spending levels may pose political challenges, the right policy can also "be a source of confidence and support in potentially very demanding macroeconomic circumstances," Gaspar told AFP.