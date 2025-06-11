WAR ON GAZA
Global journey to break the Israeli siege on Gaza
The citizen-led movement will gather in Cairo on June 12, then march on foot for three days toward Rafah, delivering a global message of resistance and hope to the gates of Gaza.
June 11, 2025

Over 7,000 activists from Mauritania, Morocco, and Algeria, and thousands from Tunisia and Libya, are set to drive across North Africa on June 9 as part of the Maghreb Resilience Convoy — a key component of the Global March to Gaza — to reach the Rafah crossing and demand an end to the siege on Gaza.

In a powerful display of solidarity, a 300-vehicle caravan will depart from Tunis and other major cities in North Africa, aiming to pressure authorities to open a permanent and independent humanitarian corridor into Gaza.

The citizen-led movement — bringing together doctors, students, lawyers and everyday people — will gather in Cairo on June 12, then march on foot for three days toward Rafah, delivering a global message of resistance and hope to the gates of Gaza.

