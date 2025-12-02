Pope Leo XIV has said that unity, partnership, reconciliation, and peace are possible in the Middle East despite challenges.

His remarks came on Monday during a gathering in central Beirut attended by more than 300 religious figures, featuring speeches delivered by the heads of Lebanon's Christian and Islamic sects, along with musical segments performed by the Sistema Beirut Chants choir, the Islamic Orphanage chorus, and the Imam al-Sadr Foundation.

"You are called to be builders of peace: to confront intolerance, overcome violence, and banish exclusion, illuminating the path toward justice," the pontiff said.

"In an age when coexistence can seem like a distant dream, the people of Lebanon, while embracing different religions, stand as a powerful reminder that fear, distrust and prejudice do not have the final word, and that unity, reconciliation, and peace are possible," he added.

The Syriac Catholic Patriarch, Ignatius Joseph III Younan, opened the speeches with an official welcome, followed by a Gospel recitation in the Byzantine rite, and a reading from Islam's holy book, the Qur'an.

After several addresses by Christian clergy, Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian welcomed the pope, stressing that Lebanon is "a land of message, its bearer, and a guardian of peace and security worldwide."

"We are not fond of carrying arms, and we place Lebanon’s cause in your hands, hoping the world will help our country find salvation," said Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, the deputy head of the Higher Islamic Shia Council.