INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
European leaders reiterate diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine
The leaders hailed Trump's efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, but said only an approach that combines diplomacy, support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia can succeed.
The statement came after Trump said that "there will be some swapping of territories" to achieve a peace deal. / AP
August 10, 2025

European leaders have welcomed US President Donald Trump's efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war but reiterated the need that "a diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine's and the continent's vital security interests."

"We welcome President Trump's work to stop the killing in Ukraine, end the Russian Federation's war of aggression, and achieve just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine," European leaders, as well as the EU, said in a statement on Saturday.

Only an approach that combines active diplomacy, support for Ukraine and pressure on the Russia to end its war can succeed, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted in the statement.

It came before Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the US state of Alaska next Friday to discuss the future of the war in Ukraine.

"We stand ready to support this work diplomatically as well as by upholding our substantive military and financial support to Ukraine, including through the work of the Coalition of the Willing, and by upholding and imposing restrictive measures against the Russian Federation," it said.

No peace without Ukraine

The statement said the leaders agreed that vital interests include the need for robust and credible security guarantees that enable Ukraine to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine," it said.

Meanwhile, US media —citing a US senior official and three people briefed on the matter — reported that the White House is considering inviting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the meeting in Alaska.

"It's being discussed," one of the people briefed on the talks was quoted as saying.

Reiterating their commitment to the principle that international borders must not be changed by force, the leaders said the current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations.

"We continue to stand firmly by the side of Ukraine. We are united as Europeans and determined to jointly promote our interests," it added.

The statement came after Trump said on Friday that "there will be some swapping of territories" to achieve a peace deal.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
