Brussels is planning a new antitrust investigation into Meta Platforms over its rollout of artificial intelligence features in messaging application WhatsApp, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, reflecting rising scrutiny of Big Tech's use of generative AI on large platforms.

The commission was set to open the probe into how the California-based company integrated its Meta AI system into the messaging service earlier this year, the FT said, citing two officials.

Meta AI, a chatbot and virtual assistant, has been built into WhatsApp's interface since March 2025 across European markets.

The company told Reuters it has not received details of the probe and pointed to an earlier WhatsApp statement on an Italian inquiry, which it dismissed as “unfounded.”