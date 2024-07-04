Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, is facing allegations from the European Commission for violating Europe’s new digital competition regulations with its “pay or consent” advertising model.

Late last year, Meta introduced a service called “subscription for no ads”, offering European users of Facebook and Instagram an option to pay for an ad-free experience. Those who choose not to pay must accept versions of the platforms that include personalised ads.

According to the Commission, this binary choice forces users to either consent to the use of their personal data or pay for an ad-free experience.

If the Commission’s initial findings are upheld, Meta could face a fine of up to 10% of its global annual revenue under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Based on Meta’s 2023 revenue, this could mean a fine of $13.5 billion.

The DMA, a regulation on competition and transparency in digital markets, was introduced by the European Union in 2022. It targets large online platforms, known as gatekeepers, which have significant influence over the market. The DMA sets out rules to prevent gatekeepers from abusing their dominant position.

Under the DMA, gatekeepers must seek user consent for combining personal data across services and provide an alternative service that is less personalised but equivalent if consent is not given. The Commission’s initial view is that Meta’s approach forces users to consent to extensive data use without offering a less intrusive alternative, thus violating the DMA’s requirements.

Meta’s conflict with the EU highlights a broader issue concerning the funding of the Internet and its impact on privacy. Targeted ads have been a key revenue source, driving the rapid growth of many companies, including major social media platforms, often at the expense of privacy rights.

Now, the pay or consent model introduces new problems including the commoditization of privacy. It risks creating a digital divide where privacy becomes a privilege available only to those who can afford it. This is a direction we do not want the Internet to go.

A history of personalised ads

Personalised advertising, also known as behavioural targeting, steadily developed alongside the Internet with advanced tracking and data collection methods. Initially, online ads were quite basic. The first banner ad appeared in 1994 on a magazine’s website, static and untargeted. The landscape shifted when search engines introduced pay-per-click advertising based on user search keywords, making the ads more contextually relevant.

Behavioural targeting became possible with the introduction of cookies in the mid-1990s. They were small data files stored on users’ browsers designed to retain user information on websites. Before cookies, every time someone visited a website, it was an isolated and anonymous experience. Cookies allowed websites to remember users, track sessions, and store preferences which would bring a more personalised web experience.

Advertisers soon used cookies to display ads based on users’ browsing history and product views.

Over time, the collection of personalised data led to a surge in targeted ads. As social media platforms grew, they leveraged user profile information and behaviour to deliver highly targeted ads based on interests, actions, and connections.

Eventually, with machine learning algorithms predicting user behaviour and preferences, social media platforms became personalisation engines, delivering highly customised ads by continuously learning from user interactions and adapting in real time.