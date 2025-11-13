In a recording studio in Dhaka, voiceover artist Rubaiya Matin Gity dubs the latest Turkish soap opera to become a megahit in Bangladesh. This pop-culture trend reflects growing ties between the two countries.

"Yasmeen! Yasmeen! I have fallen in love..." the 32-year-old actor cried in Bangla, her eyes fixed on the screen playing new episodes of Turkish drama "Kara Sevda", or "Endless Love", which has captivated millions of viewers in the South Asian nation.

The success of Turkish shows, challenging the once-unrivalled popularity of Indian television dramas, is the sign of a change that extends far beyond Bangladeshi screens.

It mirrors shifting alliances and expanding diplomatic, trade and defence relations between the two Muslim-majority nations, 5,000 kilometres (3,000 miles) apart.

More Turkish restaurants are opening in Bangladesh, and there is a general interest in learning the language, coupled with rekindled warmth between the two governments, set against increasingly fractious relations between Dhaka and New Delhi.

An interim government has led Bangladesh since an uprising last year toppled the autocratic rule of Sheikh Hasina, who fled to old ally India, where she has resisted extradition, turning relations between the two neighbours icy.

Bangladesh’s relations with India have hit rock bottom since a popular movement overthrew Hasina in 2024. Many Bangladeshis see India as interfering in internal affairs especially after New Delhi gave asylum to Hasina, who is facing multiple criminal cases in her country.

A section of the right-wing media in India also regularly targets Türkiye. On Wednesday, Türkiye's Centre for Combating Disinformation (DMM) rejected allegations in some media outlets claiming links between Ankara and the November 10 terror attack in New Delhi, India.

'New opportunities'

Ties between Ankara and Dhaka "are growing stronger now," said Md Anwarul Azim, professor of international relations at the University of Dhaka.

"The relationship faltered twice," he said, first in 1971 when Bangladesh separated from Pakistan, and then in 2013, when Dhaka hanged men accused of war crimes during the independence struggle.

Bilateral trade remains modest, but Azim noted that Türkiye offers Bangladesh an alternative to its reliance on China as its main weapons supplier.

Ankara's defence industry boss Haluk Gorgun visited Dhaka in July, and Bangladesh's army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman is expected in Türkiye later this month to discuss the production of military equipment.

Bangladesh has also shown interest in Turkish drones, technology that Ankara has reportedly supplied to Pakistan, India's arch-enemy.