Lubella Gauna had little idea that her interaction with a Turkish drama series would change her life.

A few years earlier, the Mexican-born violinist and nurse in Los Angeles began watching Resurrection: Ertugrul. She had come across the buzz around the drama serial on social media, and some friends had urged her to watch it.

The sweeping narratives and traditional Turkish music that infused the historical epic, which chronicles the life of Ertugrul Ghazi, father of the Ottoman Empire’s founder Osman I, enthralled her.

Inspired, she picked up her violin and posted a cover of the show’s theme online. The video went viral, eventually landing her on the very set of Ertugrul in Türkiye, where she performed the music that had first drawn her in.

“Everyone in Mexico loves Turkish shows,” she says. Her devotion to Turkish television is shared by her mother, an even more ardent fan who has watched Ertugrul countless times.

Lubella’s engagement with Ertugrul went beyond music. The historical narrative drew her in, but its focus on family and faith held her attention. “It opened my eyes to Turkish history,” she tells TRT World.

The show also sparked Lubella’s curiosity about Islam. What began as a fascination soon became a personal exploration, leading her to read the Quran and, eventually, convert to Islam. Raised in a Catholic household, Lubella reflects that the process felt “natural,” – the show amplified a latent spiritual connection.

Nimet Ersin, from the Istanbul Yeni Yuzyil University’s Radio Television and Cinema faculty, points out what research confirms: viewers with preconceived negative attitudes towards Türkiye often develop a more favourable opinion after engaging with Turkish series. “People even watch Turkish shows without the subtitles.”

Beyond anecdotes

The influence of these series is more than anecdotal. Television exports from Türkiye reached $600 million in 2022.

Turkish soap operas have taken the world by storm. Its drama industry has become the second largest in the world, with international demand growing by 184 percent between 2020 and 2023. For scale, Korean dramas only saw a 73 percent increase.

Türkiye is now the world’s third-largest exporter of TV series. Following the US and the UK, Turkish television holds its ground as a global force, with an audience of nearly 750 million.

In the rapidly globalising realm of television, the dizi—a Turkish TV drama—has carved out a space both local and undeniably universal. What began as regional entertainment now transcends borders, reaching 170 countries and an audience of millions.

The real-life set

Dizi, from historical epics like Ertugrul to contemporary romances like Kara Sevda (Endless Love), resonates deeply with international viewers. The appeal is multifaceted—partly, it’s the visual splendour of natural settings.

“The lure of Turkish series lies in their scenic filming locations, from the iconic Bosphorus to Cappadocia’s surreal landscapes to majestic historical mansions,” says Ahmet Ziyalar, COO of Inter Medya, and distributor of the Emmy award-winner Kara Sevda.

Turkish series are typically shot on location rather than in studios, which “enhances their authenticity and visually luxuriant appeal.”

Istanbul Yeni Yuzyil University’s Ersin says the authenticity of the Turkish series sets them apart. “The use of original music adds to the emotional weight and cultural depth,” she tells TRT World.

Emblematic of a growing, cross-cultural phenomenon, Turkish television offers a meticulous recreation of the past. The period costumes and traditional music lend a certain authenticity that seduces even the most seasoned viewers, creating an urge in them to visit Türkiye.

Take the example of Mahsuma Tastanova.

Tastanova grew up in Uzbekistan, dreaming of Istanbul, a city she had come to know through Turkish television.

Her childhood enchantment with the 1986 Calikusu (Lovebird, or The Wren) led her, decades later, to settle in the city that straddles the Asian and European continents. She now paints murals in the historic Kadirga district. Turkish TV didn’t just shape her fantasies. It became a conduit for real-life transformations.

“I feel so fortunate to have moved here and seen the vibrant colours and historic places,” she says, reflecting on how the city continues to “draw people in.”

Despite the allure of new Turkish shows, Mahsuma remains loyal to the older dramas like Calikusu, which follows Feride, a teacher from Istanbul, as her tumultuous romance with childhood love Kamuran takes her across Anatolia.

Mahsuma’s friends in Uzbekistan also share a passion for Turkish television, though their tastes lean toward modern productions like Kara Sevda, a 2015 hit following the impossible love story of Kemal, the son of a modest family, and Nihan, born into a world of grandeur where she feels she doesn’t quite belong.