Clashes between nuclear-armed neighbours, India and Pakistan, on Wednesday sent airlines scrambling to cancel, divert or reroute flights.

The neighbours and longtime rivals exchanged heavy artillery fire along their contested frontier after India launched missile strikes in retaliation for a deadly attack last month.

Here is a round-up of what airlines are doing to avoid flying over the conflict zone.



Pakistan



Local news channel, Samaa reported that Pakistan had temporarily closed its airspace, suspending all domestic and international flights across all the country's airports, including Lahore, Karachi, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Quetta.

The national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines, had cancelled all flights for 12 hours

Related TRT Global - Pakistan's airspace ban will cost Air India $600M



India

IndiGo said on Wednesday it had cancelled 165 flights from 11 locations, including Srinagar in Kashmir, near the country’s north-western border with Pakistan. IndiGo, which operates over 2,200 flights daily, is among the worst impacted airlines due to fighting between India and Pakistan. Its shares had fallen as much as 3.1 percent and were trading 1 percent lower, as of 1:52 pm IST.

Flights belonging to Air India, SpiceJet and Akasa Air were also cancelled as India shut several airports.

South Korea



Korean Air has begun rerouting its flights from Seoul Incheon to Dubai, using a southern route that passes over Myanmar, Bangladesh and India, instead of the previous path through Pakistani airspace. “We are currently monitoring the situation for further changes,” a Korean Air official told AFP.

Related TRT Global - India strikes, Pakistan retaliates: What do we know so far?



Taiwan



Taiwan’s China Airlines said several flights have been diverted or cancelled. Two flights from Taipei to Frankfurt and Amsterdam “made a technical diversion to Bangkok” before returning to the Taiwanese capital. Three flights from Taipei to Prague, Rome and London were cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday. “China Airlines continues to monitor the situation and will adjust flight schedules as needed,” it said.

EVA Air said it will adjust flights to and from Europe “based on actual conditions to avoid affected airspace to ensure the safety of crew members and passengers”. A flight from Vienna to Bangkok will return to the Austrian capital while a flight from Taipei to Milan will be diverted to Vienna for refuelling and then continue to the Italian city, the airline said in a statement.

Russia

Russian national carrier Aeroflot said all its flights from Moscow to and from India, Thailand, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and the Seychelles would be rerouted.