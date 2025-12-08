The US Supreme Court seems likely to expand the president's power and back Donald Trump's firing of independent-agency board members.

On Monday, the top court appeared ready to make it easier for Trump to dismiss independent government officials.

While hearing a case on Trump’s attempt to remove a member of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the court’s conservative majority signalled a willingness to overturn or sharply narrow a 1935 precedent that allowed Congress to restrict a president’s power to fire certain executive branch officials.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said the FTC protected by that 90-year-old ruling bears little resemblance to today’s commission, which he argued now wields significant executive power reserved for the president.

He described the 1935 precedent as a dried husk, according to the New York Times.

The court’s three liberal justices warned that siding with the Trump administration in the FTC case could have sweeping effects on the structure of modern government.

Justice Elena Kagan noted that such a ruling would “put massive, uncontrolled, unchecked power in the hands of the president.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor said that “you’re asking us to destroy the structure of government” and to take away from Congress its ability to insulate independent agencies from political pressures.