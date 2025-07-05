Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan test-drove the newly launched T10F sedan by the national electric vehicle manufacturer Togg on Saturday, highlighting Türkiye’s growing presence in the global EV industry.

President Erdogan was accompanied with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) President Rifat Hisarciklioglu, Anadolu Group Chairman Tuncay Ozilhan, Zorlu Holding Chairman Ahmet Nazif Zorlu, Turkcell Chairman Senol Kazanci, and Tosyali Holding Chairman Fuat Tosyali.

The event comes at a time when Türkiye is rapidly ascending the ranks of global electric vehicle markets.

‘Success story’

Recently, Türkiye has become the world’s eighth-largest market for EV sales in 2024, driven by increased domestic production, an expanding charging network, and state-backed incentives, according to UK-based research group New AutoMotive.