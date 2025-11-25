US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order establishing the "Genesis Mission," a national initiative intended to harness artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate scientific discovery, according to the White House.

The order on Monday describes AI as a defining arena of global technological competition and places the United States in what it calls a decisive race.

"From the founding of our Republic, scientific discovery and technological innovation have driven American progress," the order said, noting that the challenges facing the country require a "historic national effort".

"This order launches the 'Genesis Mission' as a dedicated, coordinated national effort to unleash a new age of AI-accelerated innovation and discovery that can solve the most challenging problems of this century," it said.