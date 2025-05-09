BIZTECH
80% tariff on Chinese goods 'seems right': Trump
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and chief trade negotiator Jamieson Greer will meet Chinese economic tsar He Lifeng in Switzerland for talks that could be the first step toward resolving their trade disputes.
May 9, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that 80 percent tariffs on Chinese goods "seems right" as representatives prepared for weekend talks to contain a trade war between the world's two largest economies.

"China should open up its market to USA — would be so good for them!!! Closed markets don’t work anymore!!!" Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday.

"80% tariff on China seems right. Up to Scott B," Trump said.

Since taking office in January, Trump has hiked levies on imports from China to 145 percent, in addition to those he imposed on many Chinese goods during his first term and the duties levied on Beijing by the Biden administration.

China hit back by imposing export curbs on some rare earth elements and raising tariffs on US goods to 125 percent, in addition to extra levies on select products including soybeans and liquefied natural gas.

The weekend talks in Geneva have been described by Trump administration officials as a step towards de-escalating tensions with China.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
