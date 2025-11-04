India launched a sweeping revision of its voter rolls on Tuesday, sparking concerns that the exercise could deepen marginalisation of minorities and disenfranchise millions of Muslims in the world’s largest democracy.

The three-month voter registration overhaul — known as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) — kicked off in 12 states and territories, many of which are slated to hold local elections next year.

Officials say the aim is to ensure accuracy and remove duplicate or fake entries. But opposition leaders and rights groups view the drive as part of a broader campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to consolidate political control by excluding those from marginalised communities.

Tens of thousands of election officials and nearly half a million volunteers will go door-to-door to help residents complete voter enumeration forms.

Officials "will help the elector fill the enumeration form, collect it and submit it", Election Commission of India chief Gyanesh Kumar told reporters while announcing the exercise.

Earlier this year, the ECI conducted a similar revision in the eastern state of Bihar, home to more than 130 million people, ahead of its state elections beginning November 6.

The process led to the exclusion of around 6.5 million names, which the ECI said was necessary to prevent the inclusion of "foreign illegal immigrants".

Fears of wrongful voter removals

Members Modi's Hindu nationalist party have long claimed that undocumented Muslim migrants from neighbouring Bangladesh have fraudulently registered as voters.

Critics, however, argue that stringent documentation requirements could result in large numbers of Indian citizens being wrongly removed from the rolls.