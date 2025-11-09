Hundreds of civilians were buried in mass graves, and others were burnt by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Al Fasher city in western Sudan, local medics said.

“The RSF has collected hundreds of bodies from the streets and the city’s neighbourhoods and buried some in mass graves and burnt others in a desperate attempt to conceal evidence of their crimes against civilians,” the Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement on Sunday.

It called the mass burial of civilians a “full-fledged genocide” and a “violation of all international and religious norms that prohibit the mutilation of corpses and guarantee the dead the right to a dignified burial.”

“The situation in Al Fasher has gone beyond a humanitarian catastrophe to become a systematic genocide, targeting human life and dignity amid an appalling international silence that amounts to complicity,” the statement said.

“The RSF crimes cannot be erased by burying or burning,” the medical group said, calling on the international community to take immediate action to launch an independent international investigation into atrocities against civilians in Al Fasher.