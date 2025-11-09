AFRICA
2 min read
RSF carried out mass burials, incinerations in Sudan's Al Fasher to conceal war crimes: medics
Medical group demands international investigation into atrocities against civilians in Al Fasher
RSF carried out mass burials, incinerations in Sudan's Al Fasher to conceal war crimes: medics
Satellite image shows a suspected mass grave in Sudan's Al Fasher. / AP
November 9, 2025

Hundreds of civilians were buried in mass graves, and others were burnt by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Al Fasher city in western Sudan, local medics said.

“The RSF has collected hundreds of bodies from the streets and the city’s neighbourhoods and buried some in mass graves and burnt others in a desperate attempt to conceal evidence of their crimes against civilians,” the Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement on Sunday.

It called the mass burial of civilians a “full-fledged genocide” and a “violation of all international and religious norms that prohibit the mutilation of corpses and guarantee the dead the right to a dignified burial.”

“The situation in Al Fasher has gone beyond a humanitarian catastrophe to become a systematic genocide, targeting human life and dignity amid an appalling international silence that amounts to complicity,” the statement said.

“The RSF crimes cannot be erased by burying or burning,” the medical group said, calling on the international community to take immediate action to launch an independent international investigation into atrocities against civilians in Al Fasher.

RECOMMENDED

On October 26, the RSF seized control of Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and committed massacres, according to local and international organisations, amid warnings that the assault could entrench the country’s geographical partition.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end.

The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

RelatedTRT World - Over 3,200 families flee Sudan's Al Fasher amid RSF attacks
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout