US President Donald Trump has described Türkiye as "a good place" and praised President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as "a good leader."

Trump made the remarks at the White House during a meeting with ambassadorial nominees on Tuesday, where each nominee introduced themselves and their designated countries.

When Tom Barrack, the nominee for Türkiye, spoke about the country, he highlighted its historical significance.

"Türkiye is one of the most ancient civilisations," said Barrack.