WORLD
1 min read
Tajikistan says five killed in last week's cross-border attacks from Afghanistan
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon convenes security chiefs after two deadly strikes, one involving a drone attack that killed three Chinese citizens, amid mounting tensions with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.
Tajikistan says five killed in last week's cross-border attacks from Afghanistan
FILE PHOTO: A Taliban flag flies on top of a bridge across the the Pyandzh river on the Afghan-Tajik border. / AFP
December 1, 2025

Five people have been killed and five more injured in two attacks launched from neighbouring Afghanistan over the past week, Tajikistan's presidential press service said on Monday.

Tajikistan, a mountainous former Soviet republic of around 11 million people, has tense relations with the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan.

Tajik authorities, who have previously warned of drug smugglers and illicit gold miners working along the remote frontier, said last week that three Chinese citizens had been killed in a drone attack launched from Afghanistan.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon's press service said that Rahmon had met with the heads of his security agencies to discuss the situation and ways to strengthen border security.

RECOMMENDED

It said that Rahmon "strongly condemned the illegal and provocative actions of Afghan citizens and ordered that effective measures be taken to resolve the problem and prevent a recurrence of such incidents."

There was no immediate response from the Taliban to a comment request about the Tajik statement.

RelatedTRT World - Drone strike from Afghanistan kills three Chinese workers in Tajikistan: Dushanbe
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance