Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing over Ukraine, Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran said.

“The meeting addressed the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, the steps taken toward ending the conflict, and ongoing peace efforts,” Duran said on X on Tuesday.

He said Erdogan told the participants that Türkiye would continue its diplomatic efforts to facilitate direct contact between Kiev and Moscow to achieve a “just and lasting peace” as soon as possible.

Erdogan also said Türkiye is prepared to host direct negotiations in Istanbul and remains in communication with both Ukrainian and Russian officials to advance that goal, according to Duran.

“At the meeting, it was expressed that a ceasefire arrangement covering energy and port infrastructure could provide favourable conditions for negotiations on a comprehensive peace agreement between the parties,” he stated.

Representatives from 35 countries took part in the meeting and exchanged views on steps needed to secure lasting peace, Duran said.

Last week, Erdogan called to revive Istanbul talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Türkiye.