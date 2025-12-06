Women leaders attending the International Women in Local Governments Summit in Istanbul signed the “Istanbul Gaza Declaration,” condemning the ongoing genocide in Gaza and voicing solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Hosted by the Justice and Development (AK) Party, the summit brought together women mayors, municipal council members, and local administrators from various countries on Saturday.

The declaration said women serving in local governments, as community leaders, mothers, and public officials, were raising a collective moral voice, inspired by Türkiye’s clear and principled stance on the Palestinian cause.

Condemning in the strongest terms the ongoing genocide in Gaza and all attacks targeting civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories, the declaration stressed that these assaults have killed and injured women, children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

It said protecting civilians, ensuring unhindered aid, and respecting international law are binding duties for all sides.

The declaration added that the deliberate destruction of Gaza’s homes, schools, hospitals, and other vital sites is both a humanitarian disaster and an attack on a people’s dignity and future.

“As women leaders, we clearly see the gendered impact of genocide and occupation,” it said.

The declaration said these conditions place “disproportionate burdens” on women and children, yet Palestinian women remain “the unshakable pillars” of their communities.

It underscored that their leadership must guide all aid and recovery efforts, noting that lasting peace depends on women’s meaningful participation at every level.

Women-to-women solidarity across cities