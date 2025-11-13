US
Trump signs funding bill into law, ending historic government shutdown
The bill funds government until January 30, restoring food aid and federal pay after 43-day shutdown.
Trump signs the funding bill to end the US government shutdown, at the White House. / Reuters
November 13, 2025

US President Donald Trump has signed into law an agreement to fund the government through the end of January, ending a historic shutdown that has become the longest in history.

"The extremists in the other party insisted on creating the longest government shutdown in American history, and they did it purely for political reasons," Trump said at the White House on Wednesday as he signed the spending bill.

"This is no way to run a country. I hope we can all agree that the government should never be shut down again."

Shortly before Trump signed the bill, the US House of Representatives passed the funding bill to end the longest government shutdown in American history.

The vote on Wednesday followed Senate passage of the same stopgap bill, paving the way for the federal government to reopen after a 43-day standoff that paralysed major agencies and disrupted essential services.

The bill will fund the government through January 30, allowing suspended programmes to resume, including critical food assistance, and enabling hundreds of thousands of federal workers to receive back pay.

The shutdown had halted nutrition benefits for low-income Americans, disrupted operations across key federal departments, and caused severe delays at airports due to shortages of unpaid air traffic controllers.

Its expected end comes just days after Democrats secured major victories in local elections in New Jersey, Virginia and New York — races widely seen as reflecting voter frustration over the prolonged impasse.

The 43-day funding lapse left nearly a million federal workers without paycheques, strained food aid programmes, and triggered widespread flight delays and cancellations across the country.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
