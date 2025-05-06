TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan presents Jury Special Award to TRT World’s Nizar Sadawi at Anadolu Media Awards
Nizar Sadawi provided first-hand accounts of Israel's brutal attacks on Gaza and the struggles of the Palestinian people.
Nizar Sadawi is a Palestinian journalist and TRT World correspondent known for his courageous reporting from Gaza. / User Upload
May 6, 2025

Turkish President Erdogan honoured Nizar Sadawi with the Jury Special Award at the 10th Anadolu Media Awards, recognising his contributions to the media industry on behalf of TRT World.

Over a six-month period, he covered the intense conflict, providing firsthand accounts of Israel's brutal attacks on Gaza and the struggles of the Palestinian people.

His 185-day journey through Gaza highlighted the challenges of being a journalist in such a dangerous environment, including the constant threat of violence and the difficult decision to leave his homeland.

“A symbol of solidarity”

Speaking at the event held at the Presidential Complex, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his gratitude to the Turkish Press Federation for organising the event and took the opportunity to congratulate the journalists and media organisations receiving awards.

He remarked, "Even though they are not here with us tonight, I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the media workers who tirelessly work day and night, dedicating their pens and words to serving the people. May God not let your efforts go to waste."

The President also paid tribute to journalists who lost their lives while fulfilling their duty. He recalled the tragic deaths of many media workers, especially highlighting the 212 journalists who were martyred in Israel's brutal attacks on Gaza.

"After our last ceremony, many journalists lost their lives in different parts of our heartland, particularly in Gaza, simply for doing their job. Palestinian journalists are brutally murdered in front of the eyes of foreign press organisations, which are often used as a platform for the opposition in our country. I remember these brothers and sisters, who were defenders of the truth, with compassion and send my condolences to their colleagues and families," Erdogan said.

Emphasising the importance of a free, responsible, and national press, Erdogan continued, "The media not only play a crucial role in correctly informing society but is also one of the most important supporters of the national will."

Reflecting on the significance of the event, the President said: "We do not see this ceremony, which is now in its tenth year and has become a tradition, simply as an award ceremony to recognise individuals with exceptional talents.

At a time when we are surrounded by lies and disinformation, we see it as a symbol of solidarity with our media workers who are committed to the struggle for truth and justice. Through these gatherings, we reinforce our determination and strengthen our partnership as we move forward together."

