US President Donald Trump has said no US officials would attend the G20 summit in South Africa later this month, reviving debunked claims of white citizens being systematically "killed and slaughtered" in the country.
"It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa," Trump said on his Truth Social network.
"No US Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue."
Trump had said in September that Vice President JD Vance would attend the G20 summit instead of him.
The US president plans to host the 2026 summit at his golf resort in Miami.
Trump said on Wednesday that South Africa should be removed from the G20 and that he will not attend the country's upcoming summit.
“Factually inaccurate”
"South Africa shouldn't even be in the G's anymore, because what's happened there is bad," Trump told the American Business Forum in Miami.
"I'm not going ... I'm not going to represent our country there. It shouldn't be there," he added, referring to the G20 Johannesburg Summit planned for November 22-23.
Trump has repeatedly accused South Africa of confiscating land and treating "certain classes of people very badly," calling it "a massive human rights violation".
Trump issued Executive Order 14204 in February, directing federal agencies to facilitate the resettlement of white South African Afrikaners, described as "victims of unjust racial discrimination," and to cut US aid to South Africa.
The South African government has rejected Trump's claims, saying they "rest on a premise that is factually inaccurate."