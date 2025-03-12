Talks between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels that has seized swathes of the mineral-rich eastern DRC will begin in Luanda on March 18, host Angola said.

"Following the steps taken by the Angolan mediation... delegations from the Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 will begin direct peace talks on March 18 in the city of Luanda," the Angolan presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Previous rounds of peace talks mediated by Angola have failed to halt the fighting between the Congolese army and the M23, in a volatile region of the DRC riven by infighting between various armed groups.

But on Tuesday, Angola said the two sides had agreed to come to the negotiating table, after Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi discussed the conflict with his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco.

However, Luanda offered no timetable for when the negotiations would take place.

Tshisekedi had previously refused to engage in dialogue with the M23, which has carried out a lightning offensive in the eastern DRC with Rwanda's backing.

But Angolan President Joao Lourenco on Tuesday said "direct negotiations" between the two sides would happen in the coming days, after receiving Tshisekedi for discussions.

The M23 last month had said it wanted "dialogue" to resolve the conflict.