Two Palestinians were killed and three others injured by Israeli army fire in southern Gaza on Monday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, medics said.

A medical source said two people lost their lives in a drone strike in central Rafah city in southern Gaza.

Three more people were injured when a missile attack in western Khan Younis in southern Gaza, medics said.

The Israeli army escalated its attacks across Gaza since Sunday, shortly after the expiry of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Four Palestinians were killed in similar Israeli attacks in Gaza on Sunday.

The Israeli government halted the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Sunday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to start negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire deal.