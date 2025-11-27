Under a new deal, a consortium of Turkish construction firms will be involved in a project to develop and expand the capacity of Damascus International Airport.

Turkish construction giants Kalyon Insaat and Cengiz Insaat, Qatari construction firm UCC, US-based Assets Investments, the Syrian Finance Ministry, and the Syrian Civil Aviation General Authority inked a deal to rehabilitate the existing airport facilities, construct new terminals, and more at Damascus International Airport.

The four-phase modernisation program will boost the airport’s annual passenger capacity to over 31 million in a decade, with a total investment of around $4 billion.

The Turkish firms, Kalyon Insaat and Cengiz Insaat, have carried out large-scale projects in strategic sectors like energy, infrastructure, and transportation both in Türkiye and worldwide.

The current project involves a comprehensive modernisation program to revive and revitalise the Syrian aviation business. The air hub is expected to host 6 million passengers by the end of 2026 with the completion of Terminals 1 and 2, while the commissioning of Terminal 3 will boost the capacity to 13 million.

After all phases of the programme are completed, the airport’s total capacity will rise to 31 million. During its implementation, the project will create over 90,000 direct and indirect jobs, while positively impacting the region’s capacity for trade, tourism, and logistics.

The deal also involves $250 million in aircraft financing to renew the fleet and boost the air hub’s operational capacity on international routes.