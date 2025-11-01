The Maldives has begun enforcing a landmark generational ban on tobacco, becoming the first country in the world to outlaw the sale and use of tobacco products for future generations, the Health Ministry announced Saturday.

Under the new law, anyone born on or after January 1, 2007, is permanently prohibited from purchasing, using, or being sold tobacco products. The legislation, ratified by President Mohamed Muizzu in May, aims to create a “tobacco-free generation” and reflects the government’s commitment to safeguarding public health, the ministry said.

“The generational ban is a bold step to ensure that young Maldivians grow up free from the deadly influence of tobacco,” the ministry said, adding that it aligns with the Maldives’ obligations under the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.