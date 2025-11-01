ASIA PACIFIC
Maldives enforces world’s first generational tobacco ban
New law prohibits the sale and use of tobacco for anyone born after 2007 to create a “tobacco-free generation”.
Under the new law, anyone born on or after January 1, 2007, is permanently prohibited from purchasing, using, or being sold tobacco products. / Reuters
November 1, 2025

The Maldives has begun enforcing a landmark generational ban on tobacco, becoming the first country in the world to outlaw the sale and use of tobacco products for future generations, the Health Ministry announced Saturday.

Under the new law, anyone born on or after January 1, 2007, is permanently prohibited from purchasing, using, or being sold tobacco products. The legislation, ratified by President Mohamed Muizzu in May, aims to create a “tobacco-free generation” and reflects the government’s commitment to safeguarding public health, the ministry said.

“The generational ban is a bold step to ensure that young Maldivians grow up free from the deadly influence of tobacco,” the ministry said, adding that it aligns with the Maldives’ obligations under the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

Retailers are now required to verify the age of buyers before making any sale, and the ban covers all tobacco products.

The Maldives also maintains one of the world’s toughest restrictions on vaping and e-cigarettes, banning their import, sale, distribution, and use for all age groups.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
